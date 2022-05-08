iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

IRBT stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot has a twelve month low of $48.36 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in iRobot by 124.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

