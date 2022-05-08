OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average of $170.98. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $191.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.51.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 48.57%. The company had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

