FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

Equities researchers at CICC Research started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 1,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 452,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

