Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 120 ($1.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

CPYYY stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

