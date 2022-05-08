Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Outperform

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $11.00 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

