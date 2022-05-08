Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded at HSBC

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.83) to GBX 1,067 ($13.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.48) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,177 ($14.70)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 850 ($10.62) to GBX 870 ($10.87) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,236.34.

Shares of HCXLF stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

