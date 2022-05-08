Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s previous close.
TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.
NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.24 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.
About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
