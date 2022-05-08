Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s previous close.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.24 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

