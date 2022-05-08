Piper Sandler Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $242.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.
Shares of VRTX opened at $253.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.85 and its 200-day moving average is $229.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.