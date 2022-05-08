Piper Sandler Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $242.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

Shares of VRTX opened at $253.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.85 and its 200-day moving average is $229.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

