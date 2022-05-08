JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Neutral

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Shares of CTVA opened at $55.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corteva by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

