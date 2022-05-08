StockNews.com Downgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of CG opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after buying an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

