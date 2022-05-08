Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 98.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 137,904 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,530,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,239,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,862.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 866,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

