Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAYW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Hayward has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,490,915 shares of company stock worth $117,878,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

