Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCSG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

