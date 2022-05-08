Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HireQuest Inc. provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel. It serves primarily in the areas of construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality and event services. HireQuest Inc., formerly known as Command Center Inc., is based in GOOSE CREEK, S.C. “

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $206.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.86. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HireQuest by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HireQuest by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

