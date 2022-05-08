Zacks Investment Research Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.17.

FirstService stock opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average is $164.13. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a 12 month low of $118.54 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 60,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

