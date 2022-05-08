Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

MTCH opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Match Group has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

