Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

FWONK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

