Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.24.

Frontline stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

