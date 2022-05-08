Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.88.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Match Group by 289.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 182.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.