Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETTX. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.15.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.45. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

