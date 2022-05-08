Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

FYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

