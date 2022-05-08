Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Frontdoor stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.21.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

