Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $347.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

