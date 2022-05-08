BMO Capital Markets Trims Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Target Price to C$67.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASGTF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

