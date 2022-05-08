TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TEGNA by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 178,980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 139,524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.