Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Lowered to $8.50

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.07.

NVTA opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.89. Invitae has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 157.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invitae by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

