Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 105.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

