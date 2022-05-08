Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.38.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

