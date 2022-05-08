Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Genenta Science stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. Genenta Science has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

