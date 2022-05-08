Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Shares of FCRD opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.48. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 409,798 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 294,608 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 67,828 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

