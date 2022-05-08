Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$61.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASGTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ASGTF stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $56.13.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

