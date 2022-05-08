StockNews.com Downgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.11.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

