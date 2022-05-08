AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AOCIF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

AOCIF opened at $22.49 on Friday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

