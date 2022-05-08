Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

