Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Shares Up 12.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.2% on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The company traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.53. Approximately 264,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 297,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRE. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$541,873.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.