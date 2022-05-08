BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.53.

Shares of DOOO opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

