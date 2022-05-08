Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Given New CHF 402 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 478 to CHF 402 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Bucher Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $342.54 on Thursday. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $342.54 and a 1 year high of $553.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.78.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

