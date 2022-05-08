Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BDRBF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.41.

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

About Bombardier (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

