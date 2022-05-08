Science 37 (SNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Science 37 has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million.

SNCE stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

