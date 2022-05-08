Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) PT Lowered to €130.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($116.84) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $27.90 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

