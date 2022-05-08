Rand Capital (RAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 387.59% and a return on equity of 2.75%.

RAND stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Zak acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

