Canoo (GOEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canoo alerts:

Shares of GOEV opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,693,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 292,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 422,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 816,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.