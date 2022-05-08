BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI opened at $12.56 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Several analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.