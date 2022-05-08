BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BTAI opened at $12.56 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
