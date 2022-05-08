TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TrueCar by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

