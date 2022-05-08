Aptose Biosciences (APS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.11).

TSE APS opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$138.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

APS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

