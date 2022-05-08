Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) PT Raised to €0.95

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.77) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.76 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

