Berkeley Lights (BLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Berkeley Lights has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after purchasing an additional 831,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 302,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

