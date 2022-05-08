Xperi (XPER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Xperi has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. Xperi has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.74%.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,419,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.