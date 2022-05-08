Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Evolus has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolus stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $616.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evolus by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Evolus by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

