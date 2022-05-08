Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANDHF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday.
ANDHF opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $42.18.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.