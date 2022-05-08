Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at National Bank Financial

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANDHF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

ANDHF opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.